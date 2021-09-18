Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC upgraded The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

