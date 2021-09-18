Chronologic (DAY) Market Cap Hits $242,164.55

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $242,164.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chronologic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00134469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00013287 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00046735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.