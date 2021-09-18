World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $71.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

