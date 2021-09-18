Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.30 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.