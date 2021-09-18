Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.14 Million

Brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post $467.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $473.30 million and the lowest is $455.00 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $468.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CXW. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. CoreCivic has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

