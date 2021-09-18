$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,901,000 after acquiring an additional 820,171 shares during the last quarter.

A stock opened at $173.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $95.44 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.86.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

