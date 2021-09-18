Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Kathryn Henry Sells 250 Shares

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LULU opened at $426.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $202,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $143,990,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $127,445,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

