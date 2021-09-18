Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Increases By 54.1%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Shares of TGEN opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.83. Tecogen has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.59.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Tecogen

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.