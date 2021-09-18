Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,639,000 after acquiring an additional 274,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 196,839 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.35. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $186.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

