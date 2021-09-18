Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Decreased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Unilever by 3.7% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 8.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $141.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

