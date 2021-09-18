Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

MDY opened at $486.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $321.77 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

