American National Insurance Co. Takes Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vontier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $35.14 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

