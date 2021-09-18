Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU opened at $561.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.44 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.14. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

