Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $304,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $277.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of -322.95 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,959,804. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price target (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

