Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.55 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

