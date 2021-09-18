Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,035,000 after purchasing an additional 397,091 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5,823.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 394,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,690,000 after purchasing an additional 388,059 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,993,000 after purchasing an additional 334,457 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 665,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,219,000 after purchasing an additional 284,530 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $1,219,648.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at $211,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $108.78 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

