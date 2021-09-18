Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $885,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

