Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

