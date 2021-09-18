Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,661 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after buying an additional 299,872 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.69. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.