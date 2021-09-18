MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,819 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,594,000 after acquiring an additional 160,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in MetLife by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $61.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.