Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) Director Dominique Doucet Sells 150,000 Shares

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI) Director Dominique Doucet sold 150,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$12,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,128 shares in the company, valued at C$86,810.24.

Dominique Doucet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Dominique Doucet sold 110,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Dominique Doucet purchased 100,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Dominique Doucet acquired 40,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Dominique Doucet acquired 7,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$735.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Dominique Doucet bought 10,000 shares of Sirios Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$950.00.

CVE SOI opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$17.22 million and a P/E ratio of -5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. Sirios Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.18.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

