Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 59.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 593,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 426,990 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

