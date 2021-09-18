Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,026 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 115.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $94.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,784 shares of company stock worth $2,435,321 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

