Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.07 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $180.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

