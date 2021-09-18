Citigroup Inc. Buys 135,656 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $25,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $30,273,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,089,000 after acquiring an additional 674,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

