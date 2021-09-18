Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $110.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,474 shares of company stock worth $4,648,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 125.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,396,000 after buying an additional 873,863 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 792,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,742,000 after acquiring an additional 620,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,628,000 after acquiring an additional 491,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

