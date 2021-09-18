Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $58.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.55. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 864.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,045 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.