$615.06 Million in Sales Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce sales of $615.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $616.18 million. Guess? reported sales of $569.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GES opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess? by 5,684.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guess? by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

