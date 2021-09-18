American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.10 million and the lowest is $24.70 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,310,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

