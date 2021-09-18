Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANAB. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after buying an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 73.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 225,819 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $26.92 on Friday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

