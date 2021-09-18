Bellwether Advisors LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 680.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 222,985 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $1,766,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 331.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000.

NYSEARCA BMAY opened at $31.78 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $32.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94.

