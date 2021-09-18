TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.96% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.