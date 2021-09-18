American National Insurance Co. Sells 50 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

American National Insurance Co. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,087 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in FedEx by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $255.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.99. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

