Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,067 BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DMF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth about $5,258,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 435,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 124.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 240.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 157,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 111,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Income alerts:

Shares of DMF stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.