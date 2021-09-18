Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,494,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,500 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,253,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,846,000 after acquiring an additional 133,302 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,996,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 571,000 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,995,000 after buying an additional 188,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HLF opened at $44.39 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Herbalife Nutrition Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
