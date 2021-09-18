Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,752,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,783,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 178,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.73. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $20.68.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.8075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sibanye Stillwater’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 8.5%. Sibanye Stillwater’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

