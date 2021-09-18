Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $100.73 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.81 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.08.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.