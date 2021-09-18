Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 4,000 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,462 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,272,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after acquiring an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RS stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.72.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RS. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

