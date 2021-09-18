Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in August

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NGC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

