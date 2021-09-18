Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 23,260 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,670,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,897,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,767,000 after purchasing an additional 745,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.73%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

