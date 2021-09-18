Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,348 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $12.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

