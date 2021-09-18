Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman Sells 5,747 Shares of Stock

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.81 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

