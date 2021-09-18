Kirk Lusk Buys 8,650 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

