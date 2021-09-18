Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 1,981 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler cut Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

