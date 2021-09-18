Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP Sells $30,733.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATHX opened at $1.47 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys in the second quarter valued at about $1,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 36.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 3,234.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 758.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 670,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 525,625 shares in the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.