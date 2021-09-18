Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP Sells $30,733.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ATHX opened at $1.47 on Friday. Athersys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $332.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -1.71.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
