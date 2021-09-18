Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director Sells C$19,524.00 in Stock

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Director John Robert Finbow sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$19,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 727,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,920,587.92.

John Robert Finbow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,900 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$15,238.00.

On Friday, August 6th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$8,025.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, John Robert Finbow sold 1,400 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$12,460.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, John Robert Finbow sold 1,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$8,900.00.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. Blackline Safety Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.70.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

