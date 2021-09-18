North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 66.1% from the August 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,629,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NBRI opened at $0.00 on Friday. North Bay Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

North Bay Resources Company Profile

North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.

