Fortran (OTCMKTS:FRTN) Shares Down 8.3%

Fortran Co. (OTCMKTS:FRTN)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 7,506 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 56,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Fortran Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTN)

Fortran Corp. (North Carolina) engages in the design, sourcing, implementation, and maintenance of complex telecommunications solutions. It also installs and repairs cooling towers across the United States. It operate through the Telecom Service, and Cooling Tower Service segments. The Telecom Service segment offers manage service agreements, box sales, move-adds-changes; and data cabling and in-building wireless.

