Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Trading Down 2%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.69 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 4,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 24,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.81.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

