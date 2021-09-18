BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $63.33 and last traded at $63.98. Approximately 146,125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 254,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BYDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BYD from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BYD from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $55.63 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BYD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.64.

BYD Co Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates its business through four segments: Rechargeable Battery and Other Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; Automobiles and Related Products; and Corporate and Others.

