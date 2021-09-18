F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $242,028.00 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $242,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,738.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

FFIV stock opened at $204.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

